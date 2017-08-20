After nine years in Cumberland Caverns, Bluegrass Underground will be moving to a new location. Beginning in 2018 Bluegrass Underground will present its concerts at The Caverns, located within the base of Monteagle Mountain near Pelham.
Organizers say the venue will hold larger audiences and will be more accessible to people with physical disabilities. It is also closer to Interstate 24.
The Bluegrass Underground television show is broadcasted on Public TV.
The City of McMinnville has helped underwrite the concert series ever since it began at Cumberland Caverns.
The concerts that are scheduled for the rest of 2017 will still be held at Cumberland Caverns in Warren County.
Bluegrass Underground Moving to Grundy County
