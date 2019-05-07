Blue Angels to Perform at “The Great Tennessee Air Show”

Navy Week is coming to Middle Tennessee on June 3-9, and Smyrna, TN will be wrap up events with the Blue Angels.
Navy Weeks are an outreach and awareness event that give citizens across the country an opportunity to see and hear from THEIR Navy.
The week will kick off with a proclamation from the Nashville Mayor and culminate with the Blue Angels at the Smyrna Air Show.
In between, there will be public performances from the US Navy Band, robotics and diving team displays and more. Sailors from the USS Tennessee and USS Constitution (the oldest commissioned warship afloat) will also be on hand.
The air show in Smyrna will be June 8th and 9th. The show is called “The Great Tennessee Air Show.” (WGNS Radio)
