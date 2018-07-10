Blackwell Removes Name from Consideration–Moody Named Tullahoma City Administrator

At the Tullahoma city board meeting on Monday night, Interim City Administrator Paul Blackwell, removed his name from consideration for the city administrator position. Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee read a letter aloud from Blackwell saying he was no longer seeking the job of administrator.
Blackwell has served as interim city administrator since the retirement of former Administrator Jody Baltz.
Jennifer Moody, the current Assistant City Manager of Murfreesboro will become the new City Administrator of Tullahoma. Black well is expected to return to his previous position, Tullahoma Police Chief.
