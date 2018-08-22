Black Rifle Now Open
The Manchester facility is expected to create 52 jobs over the next five years, and since Black Rifle Coffee Company is committed to hiring 10,000 veterans as the business expands, qualified veterans living in Tennessee will have first consideration for any open positions. As a further commitment to former service members, the company will give preference to veteran-owned businesses as they bring on new vendors and suppliers.
Black Rifle Coffee Company is located at 621 Park Tower Road in Manchester.