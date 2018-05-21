Black Rifle Coffee Company Specializes in Roasting and Distributing bringing New Jobs to Manchester
“Tennessee prides itself on creating a business-friendly environment that makes our state the perfect location for companies looking to locate new operations,” Rolfe said. “I appreciate Black Rifle Coffee Company for choosing Coffee County for its new facility and for creating more than 50 new jobs in Manchester.”
BRCC is a veteran-owned and operated coffee company that specializes in roasting and distributing premium, small-batch, roast-to-order coffee to its customers around the globe.
“As a veteran and general manager for Black Rifle Coffee Company, I am extremely proud to be part of BRCC’s team, its values and culture,” Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Amanda Higgins said. “It’s not every day that you can work alongside some of the most dedicated, hard-working people in America that embody the values that we stand for as a company. There is no other company I would rather work for and no better people we’d like to serve coffee to than the people of Coffee County and Tennessee. We’re so happy that we can call Coffee County home, and we look forward to building a strong relationship with the community.”
With this new location, BRCC will be better equipped to increase production capacity to keep up with growing demand. The company plans on producing roughly seven million pounds of coffee at the new facility.
“It’s great to announce that the Black Rifle Coffee Company will be locating its business in our Interstate Industrial Park. This is a veteran-owned company that will eventually employ up to fifty people over the next five years,” Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell said. “We want to officially welcome them to Coffee County and wish them much success and growth in the future. Thank you so much for locating your business in Coffee County, Tennessee.”
“I’m excited that Black Rifle Coffee Company has chosen Manchester to expand its business and look forward to a long and successful partnership,” Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman said. “I’m always pleased to welcome new industries to our community and are looking forward to working with this veteran-owned business to ensure its success.”
BRCC will be hosting a job fair on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in McMinnville.
The Industrial Board of Coffee County also supported Black Rifle Coffee Company’s new location.