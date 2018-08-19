Black Rifle Coffee Company set to Open
“As our company grows, so does our need to be close to our customers,” said Evan Hafer, the CEO and founder of Black Rifle Coffee Company. “Opening the roasting facility in Tennessee gives us the ability to deliver the highest-quality product to the entire eastern half of the United States in the most cost-efficient and timely manner possible.”
The Manchester facility is expected to create 52 jobs over the next five years, and since Black Rifle Coffee Company is committed to hiring 10,000 veterans as the business expands, qualified veterans living in Tennessee will have first consideration for any open positions. As a further commitment to former service members, the company will give preference to veteran-owned businesses as they bring on new vendors and suppliers.
Black Rifle Coffee Company is hosting a grand opening event on August 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the new facility located at 621 Park Tower Road in Manchester. This event is open to the public and will include a ribbon cutting with words from Evan Hafer, Mat Best, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe; a tour, food, entertainment, and lots of fresh-roasted coffee!