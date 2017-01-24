Black History luncheon to be held at Arnold Lakeside Center
The 2017 theme, established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, focuses on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans.
The luncheon speaker is Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr., president of Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, Alabama.
Reservations and cash or check payment for the luncheon must be made no later than Feb. 8. The cost of the luncheon is $16 for non-Services members and $15 for Services members. Make reservations by calling 454-5434 or 454-4342.