Black History luncheon to be held at Arnold Lakeside Center

Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr from Alabama A&M… Photo provided by AEDC

The African American Heritage Committee will hold a Black History luncheon Feb. 16, 12 p.m., at the Arnold Lakeside Center where they will reflect on the 2017 Black History theme, The Crisis
of Black Education.
The 2017 theme, established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, focuses on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans.
The luncheon speaker is Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr., president of Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, Alabama.
Reservations and cash or check payment for the luncheon must be made no later than Feb. 8. The cost of the luncheon is $16 for non-Services members and $15 for Services members. Make reservations by calling 454-5434 or 454-4342.