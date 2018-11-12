If you think you will need to walk off your Thanksgiving Day meal, Tennessee’s state parks are offering free hikes on “Black Friday” later this month.
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation officials say Old Stone Fort and the other 55 state parks will be offering free guided hikes on Nov. 23.
A news release says the hikes include “easy, peaceful strolls and rugged excursions.” Experienced rangers leading the hikes will interpret “the ecological, cultural and historical significance of Tennessee’s state parks.”
Those visiting Old Stone Fort will be guided along the 1.25-mile Enclosure Trail to witness the prehistoric Native American mounds found at the site as well as the waterfalls and rivers enclosing the area. Please dress for the weather and wear sturdy walking shoes. Dogs are welcome to attend as long as they remain on leash.
For more information go online to tnstateparks.com.
Black Friday Hikes in Tennessee
