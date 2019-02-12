Bill Officially Filed to Daylight Saving Time

A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced a bill to observe daylight saving time year-round in the Volunteer State.
The bill is being filed by Rep. Rick Tillis and if passed, would make daylight saving time the standard time of the entire state.
Tillis has said in the past that the extra hour would improve health and the overall quality of life for people living in the state. He also feels it would encourage people to stay active and spend time supporting local businesses.
However, even if it does get approved at the state level, the law can’t go into effect unless it’s signed off by the federal government.
According to the bill, the law would take effect on the first Sunday of November after the United States Congress amends or repeals a federal law that requires states to observe standard time.
In other words, states can exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time but not standard time.
