Big Payback’s Sixth Annual, 24-hour Online Giving Day is May 2

A record number of area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s sixth annual, 24-hour online giving day.
A total of 964 Middle Tennessee nonprofits — including schools and religious institutions — from 35 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, on Thursday, May 2.
The record total includes 118 organizations representing 23 counties that will be participating in The Big Payback for the first time. Categories include human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter, and the environment.
The Big Payback is a community-wide online giving day designed to give the public the opportunity to pay back the nonprofits that make this a place we are proud to call home. Starting at midnight on May 2, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide swath of participating local nonprofits at TheBigPayback.org.
In its first five events, The Big Payback has helped organizations raise more than $12.5 million in donations as well as foster an impressive 24,716 first-time gifts, making possible awareness of and solutions to pressing needs in our community.
Last year’s event raised a record of more than $3.1 million in donations, from 22,071 total gifts.
“The Big Payback’s slogan is ‘Live Here. Give Here’ and provides an easy and fun way for our community to show our local pride and give back,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Participating nonprofits from Coffee County include:
— CASA Works, Inc.
— Citizens for Homeless Relief, Inc. / Shepherd’s House
— Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center
— Coffee County Humane Society
— Coffee County Imagination Library
— Coffee County Senior Citizens, Inc.
— Hands-On Science Center, Inc.
— Haven of Hope
— Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc.
— Manchester Municipal Arts Commission
— Millennium Repertory Company
— One Day of Hope of Coffee County
— Partners for Healing
— StepUpTN
— Tullahoma Fine Arts Center
— Tullahoma Community Foundation
— Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association
— United Way of the Highland Rim
For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.
Big Payback’s Sixth Annual, 24-hour Online Giving Day is May 2
A record number of area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s sixth annual, 24-hour online giving day.