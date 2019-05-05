Boosted by a record number of participating area nonprofits, The Big Payback’s sixth annual 24-hour online giving event Thursday helped raise a record amount of funds for the organizations.
In the Fifth Third Bank’s Big Reveal last week, the preliminary final amount totaling $4,106,182 came from 28,458 total gifts. The total includes funds raised and prize totals.
In its six-year history, The Big Payback has helped hundreds and hundreds of area nonprofits raise $16,606,182 in cumulative donations.
The event’s previous one-year record total was 2018 at $3,163,463.
A record 964 Middle Tennessee nonprofits — including schools and religious institutions — from 35 counties signed up to participate in this year’s The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Several nonprofits in Coffee County received donations. South Jackson Civic Center in Tullahoma took in the largest amount.
Big Payback is Big Boost for Nonprofits
