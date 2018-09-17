Beware of Price Gouging

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is urging everyone to be on the alert for any price gouging in the area in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
As evacuees have moved into the state, they want to make sure the prices are fair.
It’s illegal to raise the prices of essential goods and services in response to a natural disaster.
If you see any price gouging, take a picture and report it to the state. You can also file a complaint at www.tn.gov/consumer or call toll-free at 1-800-342-8385.
Penalties for violations of the act are up to $1,000 per violation, and the Attorney General may also seek injunctions, consumer restitution, or other appropriate remedies.
