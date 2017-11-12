Beware of a financial scam aimed at Tennessee veterans. This time the scam is extending to their family members as well.
There have been reports of people using multiple schemes to get money from military families.
According to the Better Business Bureau there are over 100 active scams in our area.
BBB president Jim Winsett says most of these scams are from telemarketers trying to sell a service they cannot provide.
Scammers typically focus on the elderly or military veterans.
In recent years scammers have started targeting family members of those who are deployed.
As the holiday season approaches, scams are already popping up.
During this time of year the most common scam will come in the form of a charity.
Winsett says before you give money you should research the program and ask for proper identification.
Winsett says some charities will say their proceeds will go toward veterans; however, those in need… won’t see a dime.
Here are a few tips to protect yourself against scams:
1. Be wary of “special military prices” or “special military financing”.
2. Guard your confidential personal information such as social security number, military information, bank account information or credit card number.
3. Check your credit score and bank account often: everyone is entitled to one free report every year
4. Beware of free memberships of trials that aren’t free
5. Watch out for predatory lending schemes
6. Be cautious of services that makes you pay an upfront fee
7. Don’t trust promises about the future
8. Be wary of house calls and telemarketers
Beware of More Scams
Beware of a financial scam aimed at Tennessee veterans. This time the scam is extending to their family members as well.