A new study released from the Better Business Bureau reveals victims are losing millions of dollars through sweepstakes, lottery and prize schemes, devastating people financially and emotionally.
The report highlights that seniors are often the target of these frauds. The most common victims ranging between ages 65-74, including people who have gone through negative life events or someone who is worried about their financial future.
The study called, “Sweepstakes, Lottery and Prize Scams: A Better Business Bureau Study of How ‘Winners’ Lose Millions Through an Evolving Fraud,’ reports these types of scams took $117 million dollars of money from victims in 2017. The BBB received 2,820 sweepstakes and lottery scam reports last year, with the average loss of about $500.
Officials found out these types of schemes commonly originate in Jamaica, Costa Rica and Nigeria.
The BBB says true lotteries or sweepstakes don’t ask for money. If they want money for taxes, themselves, or a third party, they are most likely crooks.
Better Business Bureau Study shows people are Losing Millions through Scams
