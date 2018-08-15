Sending your kids off to college is difficult enough, and experts say this season there are extra reasons to be concerned.
Experts with the Better Business Bureau say to add a safe to the list of items needed for things like IDs, checkbooks and passports.
You never know who’s going to be in your room, and you never know who’s going to be able to steal your information.
Also, beware of ads for fake rentals and roommates. Often, the advertiser doesn’t own the apartment. They don’t even live in the country, but they claim to need your deposit fast.
The same goes for phony job offers. If the ad says “no experience necessary,” it’s likely too good to be true.
Experts say parents with students headed off to college should talk to their kids about credit cards. There will be offers all over campus for cards with free giveaways. When they apply, they get the credit card and huge interest rates. They don’t have the money to pay, so it ends up killing their credit score.
Additionally, it may be tempting to download free music, movies, or even textbooks, but beware. Many contain spyware that can end up causing financial havoc.
Better Business Bureau gives advise to College Students and Parents
