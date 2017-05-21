Benefit held for Former Lady Raider Coach

As many of you local sports fans know, former Coffee County Central High School softball coach Terry Floyd has battled serious health issues over the last couple of years. Coach Floyd experienced liver failure and anxiously waited on a liver for transplant. His condition forced him to stop working and give up the sport he loved to coach due to poor health and hospital visits. In April Terry received the call that a donated liver was available for transplant. Coach Floyd went through the surgery and is now recovering in Birmingham at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital.
Before the surgery he went through many tests and treatments in preparing him for the surgery and this caused considerable expense for coach and his family. Currently Coach Floyd is having to stay in Birmingham, AL for continued treatments and tests.
The doctors have allowed him to come home for short visits and on Saturday Terry was able to attend a fundraiser for him and his family at Coffee County High School. A large crowd attended and enjoyed a BBQ dinner and participated in a live auction.
Coach Floyd said he wanted to thank everyone for their generosity and support. Terry also said he is feeling better and stronger, but knows this a long process. For those of you that know Coach Floyd’s coaching style, it’s all about team and his famous words “One Team One Fight”. On Saturday night everyone showed that they are part of “Team Terry Floyd”.