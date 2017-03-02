McMinnville-based Ben Lomand Connect is in the final stages of submitting an application for grant funds that would allow the company to extend broadband internet service into an unserved area of Coffee County.
With funds from the Community-Oriented Connectivity Broadband Grant Program (Community Connect), the company hopes to serve an area within the Pocahontas community.
Because the application is not yet finalized, the amount of grant money the company plans to request is not yet available.
Ben Lomand Connect, now offers advanced voice, broadband and digital video (cable) services to residential and business customers in Middle Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland, including Warren County and parts of Coffee, Rutherford and Franklin counties.
The Community Broadband Connect program targets areas where it is not yet economically viable for private sector broadband providers to deliver service.
Ben Lomand looking to add Broadband Service to Pocahontas Community
McMinnville-based Ben Lomand Connect is in the final stages of submitting an application for grant funds that would allow the company to extend broadband internet service into an unserved area of Coffee County.