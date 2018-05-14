Bell Buckle man facing Charges in Murfreesboro
Kenneth Shane Fox of Bell Buckle was pulled over on Old Fort Parkway for a tag violation and failing to come to a complete stop while exiting a business.
Evidently, Fox had a revoked license for failing to pay for past fines. The report shows that this was the fourth time he was caught driving on a revoked license.
When police searched the 41 year old man, the arresting officer noted the discovery of a cut straw that had what looked to be drug residue on it.
Inside the car that Fox was driving, police located a small amount of methamphetamine along with empty baggies with possible drug residue inside of them. Police also discovered three Vyvanse pills (ADHD medication) and what looked to be a “Meth” pipe wrapped in paper and another “Meth” pipe in the trunk of the car.
Also in the car was a .22 rifle which is illegal for a convicted felon to possess. Fox told police that he is a convicted felon, although dispatch was unable to confirm that information.
Fox is due in court on August 23, 2018. He is currently free after posting a $12,000 bond. (WGNS-Radio)