On August 6, 2017 at 11:27 p.m. Corporal Gus Raby with the Winchester Police Department responded to Murphy Oil about a theft that had occurred.
A white male and a black male came into the store and took several items of merchandise from Murphy’s. They took two 12 packs of Bud Light, one 18-pack of Budweiser, and one 12-pack of Rolling Rock. There was another 12-pack and three 24 oz cans taken that have not been identified.
The Winchester Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the two male suspects. If you know who the individuals are you can call Franklin County Communications at 931-967-2331 to speak with an officer or call CrimeStoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
Beer Stolen in Winchester
