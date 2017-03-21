Beechgrove Man Arrested for Allegedly Dislocating his Mother’s Arm
According to warrants obtained by Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Antonio Frost, Teroy assaulted the woman after opening some mail. He became irate and grabbed the woman’s arm and twisted after opening his mail and finding that the state had issued him a learner’s permit instead of a regular driver license.
The warrant alleges that the woman’s arm was twisted and dislocated.
Unity Hospital Xrays showed that her elbow was dislocated.
Teroy was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a $30,000 bond. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court April 21.