Beechgrove Man Arrested for Allegedly Dislocating his Mother’s Arm

Rondal Ray Teroy… Photo provided by the CCSD.

A Beechgrove man was arrested March 18 after he allegedly dislocated his 91-year-old mother’s arm. Rondal Ray Teroy, 56, of Oak Drive Beechgrove was charged with aggravated assault and physical abuse or gross negligence.
According to warrants obtained by Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Antonio Frost, Teroy assaulted the woman after opening some mail. He became irate and grabbed the woman’s arm and twisted after opening his mail and finding that the state had issued him a learner’s permit instead of a regular driver license.
The warrant alleges that the woman’s arm was twisted and dislocated.
Unity Hospital Xrays showed that her elbow was dislocated.
Teroy was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a $30,000 bond. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court April 21.