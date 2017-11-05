The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a male subject. Please look carefully.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted burglary and vandalism of Whiteside Market that occurred on October 21, 2017 during the early morning hours.
If you know who this man is, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232 and ask for Detective John Sweeney.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office looking to ID Man
