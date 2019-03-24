Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Identify Burglary Suspect
John Pickelsimer
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports vehicle burglaries recently occurred at Curl Construction. As a result, the Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify John Pickelsimer as the person responsible. Pickelsimer is currently in custody in another jail and will be charged with 4 counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property over $1,000.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Wartrace Police Department for their assistance in this case.