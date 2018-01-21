Bedford County Jail Escapee Captured
Andrew Marshall was visiting his wife’s grandmother in Estill Springs when taken into custody by Franklin County deputies.
Marshall escaped the jail twice in 2017.
Marshall had just finished taking a shower around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he ran out the door at the jail’s sally port. It had been left cracked open by a jailer taking a break.
The Bedford County Jail is to be replaced with a new facility within the next few years. The facility is extremely overcrowded and in poor condition.