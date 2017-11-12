Beautiful Day for Veterans Day 2017 in Manchester

Msgt. Larry Williams U.S. Army speaking at Saturday’s event.
Veterans Day was celebrated on Saturday on the square in Manchester. The program is presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. Many veterans, citizens and the families of veterans were in attendance. The ceremony honored those who have or are still serving our country.
Msgt. Larry Williams U.S. Army was the guest speaker and the Westwood Middle School band played a medley of military songs to honor the veterans in attendance.