Beat the Peak on Tuesday and Wednesday

Forecasts indicate that Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s temperatures will be two of the hottest afternoons of the month so far. A projected afternoon high of around 93-96 degrees on both days combined with higher electricity demand due to home cooling, could produce a monthly peak for Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC).
The electric co-op plans to activate Beat the Peak™ and implement other power conservation measures to lower the impact of spiking Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) wholesale rates during the hour of greatest demand. DREMC pays TVA millions of dollars each month in demand charges, but during a peak the price of wholesale power is the most expensive; the cost of electricity purchased by DREMC can increase to almost $10 per kilowatt-hour during peak.
The Beat the Peak™ alert windows on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 are from 4:00 – 6:00 PM.
“This is when our temperature and electric load forecasts show the possibility of highest demand,” says DREMC Member Services Manager Carol Garrette. “The more our members respond to peak alert warnings, the greater our ability to avoid the impact of wholesale power price penalties associated with extreme temperatures. We all save by working together.”
DREMC asks that members turn up their air conditioner thermostats by three degrees during the peak period. If the setting is normally 75 degrees, adjusting the thermostat to 78 will help lessen demand.
In addition, members should:
• Defer use of hot water. Give the electric water heater a break by not showering, running the dishwasher or using the washing machine.
• Delay running the clothes dryer.
• Close shades and curtains to block sunlight.
• If you have a swimming pool, turn off the water circulation pump.
• Turn off lights in unoccupied rooms.
• Keep the oven turned off.
• When the peak period has passed, normal electricity use can resume.
DREMC thanks their members for helping reduce demand on electricity.
Beat the Peak on Tuesday and Wednesday
Forecasts indicate that Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s temperatures will be two of the hottest afternoons of the month so far. A projected afternoon high of around 93-96 degrees on both days combined with higher electricity demand due to home cooling, could produce a monthly peak for Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC).