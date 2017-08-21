High electricity demand is predicted Tuesday afternoon (August 22, 2017). Forecasts indicate that Tuesday’s temperatures and humidity levels will be some of the highest for the month so far. Projected afternoon highs of around 91-92 degrees for Tuesday with relative humidity levels around 64%, will make it feel like 99-104 outside, combined with higher electricity demand due to home cooling, could produce a monthly peak for Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC).
The electric co-op plans to activate Beat the Peak™ and implement other power conservation measures to lower the impact of spiking Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) wholesale rates during the hour of greatest demand. DREMC pays TVA millions of dollars each month in demand charges, but during a peak the price of wholesale power is the most expensive; the cost of electricity purchased by DREMC can increase to almost $10 per kilowatt-hour during peak.
The Beat the Peak™ alert window on Tuesday, August 22 is from 4:00- 6:00 PM.
Beat the Peak on Tuesday Afternoon
High electricity demand is predicted Tuesday afternoon (August 22, 2017). Forecasts indicate that Tuesday’s temperatures and humidity levels will be some of the highest for the month so far. Projected afternoon highs of around 91-92 degrees for Tuesday with relative humidity levels around 64%, will make it feel like 99-104 outside, combined with higher electricity demand due to home cooling, could produce a monthly peak for Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC).