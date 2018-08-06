Forecasts indicate that Tuesday’s temperatures will be one of the hottest afternoons of the month. Projected afternoon highs could produce a monthly peak for Duck River Electric Membership Corporation.
The electric co-op plans to activate Beat the Peak™ and implement other power conservation measures to lower the impact of spiking Tennessee Valley Authority wholesale rates during the hour of greatest demand. The cost of electricity purchased by DREMC can increase to almost $10 per kilowatt-hour during peak.
The Beat the Peak™ alert window on Tuesday, August 7 is from 4:00 – 6:00 PM.
The peak alert doesn’t mean there is a power supply emergency. It is a reminder that high demand increases the cost of wholesale power and affects what DREMC must pay TVA.
When the peak period has passed, normal electricity use can resume.
Beat the Peak for Tuesday
