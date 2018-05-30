Batch Mix Asphalt Proposed in Cannon County
Construction has started for a batch mix asphalt plant at the intersection of John Bragg Highway and Bradyville Road.
The builder Hawkins Asphalt Paving, LLC of Wartrace has reached the point in the construction process to request state approval of an air contaminant permit. The proposed operation would consist of a batch mixer, asphalt cement storage, crushed aggregate storage piles, and reclaimed asphalt pavement for making hot mix asphalt. The notice from the Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control lists fabric filter bags would be used for pollution control in their public notice. Air contaminants would be emitted by this source.
A 30 day period for public comment began yesterday. Persons needing additional information may call 615-532-0554. Comments and concerns may be placed in writing to: Mrs. Michelle W. Owenby, Director, Division of Air Pollution Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa Parks Avenue, 15th floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. (WGNS Radio)