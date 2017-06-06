Bartee Guilty of Attempted Murder
Bartee, 51, has been held in the Coffee County Jail since the shooting. She was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
She is accused of shooting Dr. Harry Bartee as he stood outside an attorney’s office on the courthouse square in Manchester. Manchester Police allege that the couple had been in divorce mediation at an attorney’s office.
On Tuesday, June 6, 2017 after 1 hour of 27 minutes of deliberation a jury of 7 women and 5 men found Bartee guilty of attempted murder Dr Harry Bartee, using a weapon during the commission of a felony and not guilty of attempted murder of Tara Evans-Bartee. Judge L. Craig Jonson set a sentencing date for July 19, 2017 at 1pm.
Dr. Bartee was transported to a Manchester hospital after the shooting and later flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where he underwent surgery.
Webb-Bartee was represented by Daniel Marshall, of Nashville. Because Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcutt had dealings with the defendant in the past, Justin Walling of Warren County prosecuted the case.