Bartee Gets 25 Years in Prison for the Shooting of her Former Husband

Brenda Kay Webb Bartee jail intake photo from 2013.

In December of 2013 WMSR News reported live from the scene of a shooting on the square in Manchester and after those almost 4 years the trial of Brenda Kay Webb Bartee started May 30, 2017.
On Tuesday, June 6, 2017 a jury found Bartee guilty of attempted murder of Dr Harry Bartee, using a weapon during the commission of a felony and not guilty of attempted murder of Tara Evans-Bartee.
Bartee, 51, has been held in the Coffee County Jail since the shooting. She was accused of shooting Dr. Bartee as he stood outside an attorney’s office on the courthouse square in Manchester. Manchester Police allege that the couple had been in divorce mediation at an attorney’s office.
On Wednesday (Sept. 20, 2017) Bartee was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Craig Johnson. An appeal is expected.