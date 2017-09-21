Bartee Gets 25 Years in Prison for the Shooting of her Former Husband
On Tuesday, June 6, 2017 a jury found Bartee guilty of attempted murder of Dr Harry Bartee, using a weapon during the commission of a felony and not guilty of attempted murder of Tara Evans-Bartee.
Bartee, 51, has been held in the Coffee County Jail since the shooting. She was accused of shooting Dr. Bartee as he stood outside an attorney’s office on the courthouse square in Manchester. Manchester Police allege that the couple had been in divorce mediation at an attorney’s office.
On Wednesday (Sept. 20, 2017) Bartee was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Craig Johnson. An appeal is expected.