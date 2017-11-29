Barn Burns to the Ground in Manchester

On Tuesday night, Coffee County Deputy Joshua McKinney responded to a structure on Country Club Dr. in Manchester. When the deputy arrived, a barn was on fire.
Original barn was around 100 years old. Fire scene photo by Barry West
The building had just been renovated by Edger “Tink” Driver. McKinney said he spoke to Driver and he stated that he had at least $500,000 invested in the barn. He also stated that there was no power to the building and there were numerous items being stored in the barn.
North Coffee Volunteer Fire Dept., Manchester Fire and Rescue and other department assisted at the scene and the barn was a total loss.