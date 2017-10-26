Due to the forecasted cold temperatures and rain for this Saturday, the Tullahoma Animal Shelter decided to reschedule the 14th annual Bark in the Park. It will now be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Waggoner Park.
The event is the major fundraiser for medical care for the dogs in the shelter. For more information, please call Teresa Holt at 454-9580.
The event will be fun for all and will include plenty of dog games like a cookie walk, dog parade, wacky photo booth, photo portraits, pup paw art, bubble machine, bounce house and more. Visitors are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes to coincide with the fall/Halloween theme. Activities include doggie trick-or-treating, silent auction items and adopt a dog.
Pets must be on a leash, wear their rabies tag, be current on vaccinations and under the owners control at all times. The Tullahoma Animal Shelter cannot be liable for accidents or injury. All proceeds from various contests will be used to benefit the Tullahoma Animal Shelter to provide medical care for dogs in the shelter.
Bark in the Park Postponed until Nov. 4
Due to the forecasted cold temperatures and rain for this Saturday, the Tullahoma Animal Shelter decided to reschedule the 14th annual Bark in the Park. It will now be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Waggoner Park.