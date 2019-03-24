Bark-aroo Park Opens

The new dog park opened in Manchester on Saturday. It was a beautiful day for dogs and people to celebrate the officially named Bark-aroo Dog Park. The Manchester Recreation Department says the park, which is fenced in, is located on Waite St near the new soccer complex. The park is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. The rec department asks that users be respectful of each other and only dogs that are used to socializing with other dogs come to Bark-aroo Dog Park. A complete set of rules can be seen on a sign at the park.
Bark-aroo Dog Park was funded by a $25,000 grant through the Boyd Foundation.