«

»

Back to School This Week

The summer break from school is almost up as students return to class this week. Coffee County Schools will have an abbreviated day on August 1 as students will be released at 10am. Teachers will have an administration day on August 2 and the first full day of classes will be August 3.
Manchester City Schools will have an abbreviated day on August 2, until 9 a.m., with regular classes beginning on August 3.
Classes at Tullahoma City Schools will begin August 2 with students being released at 1pm and the first full day on August 3.