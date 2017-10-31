The state medical examiner has informed Franklin County investigators that it may be a week before they can identify a body found last week in the Estill Springs area.
Tullahoma Police Lt. Jason Ferrell and Investigator Tyler Hatfield received information that a body could possibly be in the wooded area. When the investigators arrived, they found the body and notified Franklin County Sheriff’s Investigator Todd Hindman. They then summoned the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for assistance in gathering evidence. The body was then sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.
Investigators say they suspect that the body is that of David Steele, who had been reported missing to Tullahoma Police. According to investigators, Steele had not been heard from since Oct. 3.
Autopsy to Help ID male body believed to be David Steele
