Authorities still Searching for Missing Rutherford County Teenager

Devin Bond

An investigation into a missing Rutherford County high school student showed he apparently planned to run away and packed his clothes.
Devin Bond, 16, of Armor Place, disappeared March 31. Detective Will Pinson, who is investigating, told our news partner WGNS Radio that a close friend said Devin expressed an interest in running away before and living as a homeless person. He packed a bag prior to leaving and stuffed pillows and blankets in his bed to show he was still there.
The teen has been missing for around 6 weeks.
People who have any sightings of the teen are asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 615-898-7770.