Authorities still Searching for Missing Rutherford County Teenager
Devin Bond, 16, of Armor Place, disappeared March 31. Detective Will Pinson, who is investigating, told our news partner WGNS Radio that a close friend said Devin expressed an interest in running away before and living as a homeless person. He packed a bag prior to leaving and stuffed pillows and blankets in his bed to show he was still there.
The teen has been missing for around 6 weeks.
People who have any sightings of the teen are asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 615-898-7770.