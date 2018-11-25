The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol are looking for Edgar Torres-Rangel. He is Hispanic and 28 years-old with black hair and brown eyes. Torres-Rangel stands 5’06” weighting 150 lbs. He is wanted by the TBI and THP to face a charge of Vehicular Homicide, in connection to an incident in October in Bedford County.
Both agencies have kicked in reward money, which totals up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
If you know anything concerning the whereabouts Torres-Rangel call 1-800-TBI-Find or THP at 615-253-3234.
Authorities Searching for Vehicular Homicide Suspect
