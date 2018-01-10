Authorities Say Man was Living in home that he did Not have Permission to Live In
Robert Eugene Hulan… Phoro provided by the CCSD.
On December 20th, 2017 Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Sgt. Larry Floyd states that Robert Eugene Hulan age 64 of Clayton Lane, Morrison, TN was hindering a creditor by taking possession of a residence at 324 Grand View Drive in Manchester that does not belong to the man. Investigator Floyd states that Hulan allegedly cut a realtor lock off the home without permission to enter the residence. According to the arrest warrant, Hulan then entered the house and began living in the residence and parking his vehicle in the driveway. The value of the home is approximately $90,000.
Hulan was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 9, 2018) for hindering secured creditors, aggravated criminal trespass, aggravated burglary and theft of property. Bond was set at $40,000, which he made and was released from jail. He is set to appear in court on March 12, 2018.