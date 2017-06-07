Earlier this week we reported that Tullahoma Police and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department were asking for the public’s help. Law enforcement officials were looking for a white male whose picture was captured on surveillance video for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing cash and electronic items on May 31. The residence is located in the Kings Ridge area of Tullahoma.
We can now report the person has brought into custody. The name has not been released, as further investigation is still ongoing. Authorities will release more information at a later time. Law enforcement officials want thank you for your calls and private Facebook messages.
Authorities Charge man with Burglary and Theft after break-in of Tullahoma Home
Earlier this week we reported that Tullahoma Police and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department were asking for the public’s help. Law enforcement officials were looking for a white male whose picture was captured on surveillance video for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing cash and electronic items on May 31. The residence is located in the Kings Ridge area of Tullahoma.