August 2017 Hometown Hero

Jackie Matheny, Jr

Al White Motors and WMSR (Thunder Radio) are teaming up to honor those who serve that thin blue line, our local law enforcement. Each month someone in law enforcement will be honored as a Hometown Hero. Our hometown hero this month is Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny Jr. with the Manchester Police Department. Chief Investigator Matheny was born and raised in McMinnville, Tn. He graduated from Warren County High School in 1996 and obtained an Associate of Science degree from Motlow State along with a Bachelor of Science from Liberty University. He graduated from Tn. Law Enforcement Training Academy Basic Police School in 1999. Chief Investigator Matheny began his law enforcement career at Warren County Sheriff’s Department in 1998. He was employed with Warren County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer, Deputy and Investigator from 1998 to 2008. In 2008, Matheny joined the Manchester Police Department where he served as a patrol officer from October 2008 to August 2012. He was promoted to Investigator in 2012 and to Chief Investigator in February of 2016.
Chief Investigator Matheny has completed several specialized schools during his career including TBI Criminal Investigation School at TLETA, Reid Interview and Interrogation, Leadership / Team Building and the prestigious University of Tennessee National Forensic Academy. Matheny completed the National Forensic Academy in 2014 which consisted of 400 hours of training consisting of evidence identification, collection, and preservation. Investigator Matheny is also an active member of the Tennessee Narcotic Officer Association. In 2015, he was presented alongside Investigator Jonathan Anthony with the Patriot of The Year Award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Old Stone Fort Memorial Post 10904. In 2015, Chief Investigator Matheny and Investigator Jonathan Anthony were also recognized with an award of recognition at the annual Tennessee Narcotic Officer Association Conference for their narcotic enforcement investigation “Operation Breaking Ice”.
We are continuing to ask for the public’s help for more hometown heroes. Go to our Facebook page or the Al White Ford Lincoln Mercury Facebook page to nominate a law enforcement official. Tell us why you think someone that serves Coffee County in law enforcement deserves to be chosen as a “Hometown Hero.” The man or woman that is selected each month will be recognized on WMSRradio.com and receive a nice surprise from Al White Motors.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.