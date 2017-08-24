August 2017 Hometown Hero
Chief Investigator Matheny has completed several specialized schools during his career including TBI Criminal Investigation School at TLETA, Reid Interview and Interrogation, Leadership / Team Building and the prestigious University of Tennessee National Forensic Academy. Matheny completed the National Forensic Academy in 2014 which consisted of 400 hours of training consisting of evidence identification, collection, and preservation. Investigator Matheny is also an active member of the Tennessee Narcotic Officer Association. In 2015, he was presented alongside Investigator Jonathan Anthony with the Patriot of The Year Award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Old Stone Fort Memorial Post 10904. In 2015, Chief Investigator Matheny and Investigator Jonathan Anthony were also recognized with an award of recognition at the annual Tennessee Narcotic Officer Association Conference for their narcotic enforcement investigation “Operation Breaking Ice”.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.