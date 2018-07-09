August 13 Board Meeting Revised Agenda

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members
FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: August 13, 2018
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Recognition: Teachers of the Year 2017-2018
Presentation: TRANE Update
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
1. Minutes: July 9, 2018
2. 2nd Reading of Policies: 3.218, 4.301, 6.405, 6.4051
3. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Volleyball Tourn. – Chattanooga, TN – Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2018
4. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA Leadership Camp – Antioch, TN – Sept. 6-9, 2018
5. Out of State Field Trip – CHS FFA Convention – Indianapolis, IN – Oct. 23-26, 2018
6. Out of State Field Trip – CHS DECA Trip – New York City, NY – Dec. 4-9, 2018
7. Out of State Field Trip – CHS Girls BBall – Tampa, Florida – Dec. 26-30, 2018
8. Overnight Field Trip – CHS DECA State Conf.- Chattanooga, TN – Mar. 8-10, 2019
9. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA Leadership Conf -Chattanooga, TN- Mar. 10-13, 2019
10. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Boys Soccer Tournament – Gatlinburg, TN – Mar 14-17, 2019
11. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Boys Soccer Tournament – Cleveland, TN – Mar 22-23, 2019
12. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FFA State Convention – Gatlinburg, TN – Mar. 24-27, 2019
13. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FFA Leadership Camp – Doyle, TN – June 2019
14. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA Leadership Conf-San Antonio, TX- Jun 27-Jul 3, 2019
15. Use of Facilities – CCRA Gym – TN Cheerleading Coaches Association – Aug. 25, 2018
16. Use of Facilities – CHS Theater & Cafeteria – CC Fair – Sept 15-16, 2018 (only if it rains)
IV. Agenda Items
1. Surplus of Portables
2. Chromebook Bid
3. Budget Update
a. Discussion of Fund Balances
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
