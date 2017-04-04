On Sunday April 3rd at approximately 12:57pm Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel as well as Alto-Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Dept. and AMR ambulance service responded to 3205 Oak Grove Rd. Decherd, TN. in reference to an incident involving a side-by-side and three individuals. Upon arrival, investigation revealed, that while in operation the side-by-side was overturned and the two juveniles in the vehicle sustained injuries.
The female juvenile sustained an injury to her left arm and was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.
The male juvenile (Wylan Watson, 10 yr. old male from 3084 Oak Grove Rd. Decherd, TN.) was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries to the head and was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System where he passed away from his injuries.
There is an ongoing investigation regarding this matter and further details will be released as deemed pertinent and necessary.
ATV Accident takes the Life of Young Victim
On Sunday April 3rd at approximately 12:57pm Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel as well as Alto-Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Dept. and AMR ambulance service responded to 3205 Oak Grove Rd. Decherd, TN. in reference to an incident involving a side-by-side and three individuals. Upon arrival, investigation revealed, that while in operation the side-by-side was overturned and the two juveniles in the vehicle sustained injuries.