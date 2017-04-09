Attempted Murder in Manchester
According to the arrest warrant Investigator Jonathan Anthony states that Jimmy Lee Thompson age 44 from South Ramsey St Manchester allegedly stabbed the victim, Jerry Williamson in the upper left part of his chest causing serious bodily injury to the victim.
The investigator states that Williamson was taken to Unity Medical Center and then flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. At last report, Williamson was listed in critical but stable condition.
The warrant goes on to say that witnesses at the scene stated to investigators that they had watched Thompson stab Williamson during the altercation.
Thompson was charged with attempted first degree murder and is being housed at the Coffee County Jail under a $500,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday (April 11).