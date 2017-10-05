On Wednesday (October 4, 2017) Leon Holmes, Jr. was reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance on Kefauver St in Manchester TN.
The arrest warrant states that the man attacked a female by allegedly strangling her with the intent to kill her and her unborn child.
During strangulation of victim the subject allegedly stated that he was going to kill female and child.
Holmes was charged by Manchester Police Investigator Brandon Tomberlin and Officer Jon Holland with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and domestic assault. Bond was set at $550,000 and Holmes appeared in Coffee County General Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Attempted Murder in Manchester
