U.S. Marshals, THP and Monteagle Police arrested a man for a shooting earlier in October.
Michael Godsby, 44, was arrested about 3:30pm Thursday at a home in Monteagle, and charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, convicted felon with a weapon charge and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Police say Godsby has been on the run since the shooting of his daughter’s boyfriend.
Godsby is now in the Marion County Jail.
Attempted Murder Charge Against Monteagle Man
U.S. Marshals, THP and Monteagle Police arrested a man for a shooting earlier in October.