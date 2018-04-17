Atlanta Man Arrested in Manchester for Allegedly Passing Counterfeit Money
Peter James Odol jail intake photo
On Monday (April 16th, 2018) Manchester Police responded to a call at WalMart for someone allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills. Officers arrived and made contact with Peter James Odol age 27 of Atlanta, GA who was a passenger in a vehicle in the parking lot. After speaking Odol officers noticed a $100 bill hanging from the man’s left pocket and with further investigation were able to determine that the bill was counterfeit. A search of the vehicle located another fake $100 bill inside the console of the vehicle making a total of $200 in counterfeit money.
Officer Ben Sneed charged Odol with criminal simulation. His bond was set at $50,000 and his preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday.