As Roadway Deaths Increase THP Urging Everyone to Drive Safely

As the year is quickly coming to an end, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging everyone to drive safely and lower the traffic fatalities on Tennessee roads.
So far in 2017, 898 people have lost their lives on Tennessee roads, the same as this time last year. 14 have died in crashes on roads in Coffee County this year up from 2016 when 6 people had died.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol urges you to be safe, buckle your seat belt, don’t speed, don’t drive intoxicated and don’t drive distracted.
