Arts Alive is this Weekend in Tullahoma

South Jackson Civic Center… Photo courtesy of the Tullahoma News.
South Jackson Civic Center will be transformed into a stunning outdoor art gallery for the weekend as the region’s top artists display their work and attract art enthusiasts from all over the area. Presented by the Tullahoma Arts Center, South Jackson Civic Center, and Tullahoma Arts Council, Arts Alive features a juried Gallery Exhibition and an Arts and Craft Market. The Tullahoma Arts festival, once a longstanding tradition held for over 40 years has reemerged as Arts Alive Tullahoma. You can expect to enjoy a can’t miss selection of artists, craftsmen, musicians and more.