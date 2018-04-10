Arson Filed against Sewanee Student
The fire, on February 24th, was contained to a stage area inside a fraternity house on the Sewanee campus. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set and that 22 year-old Philip Roper was the individual responsible for the crime.
On Friday, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Richmond, Virginia man with one count of Arson and one count of Burning Personal Property. Monday, authorities arrested him and booked him into the Franklin County Jail on $7,500 bond.