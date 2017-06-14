Arrests and Citations Up Slightly at Bonnaroo
Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother says his department wrote over 75 citations, increasing from the around 50 written at last year’s festival.
Tennessee Highway Patrol numbers are always released at a later date.
Overall there were 42 Bonnaroo related arrests by all law enforcement combined, which was up slightly from 37 in 2016.
Most of the arrests and citations were drug and alcohol related.
Bonnaroo organizers told WMSR News that they appreciate the working relationship they have with area law enforcement and they share the goal to have as safe a festival as possible.
Preliminary numbers show about 65,000 people attended.